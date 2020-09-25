Tension in 3 Chhattisgarh villages over conflict between 2 groups: Police

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:49 IST

Three Chhattisgarh villages in Kondagaon district of Bastar division are tense after some villagers allegedly threatened and ransacked houses of some families living in these villages over Tuesday and Wednesday over a dispute, said police.

Police have not registered a case till now and are conducting preliminary investigations to ascertain the details of the case after a complaint over the incidents was filed by Chhattisgarh Christian forum.

District police have said that the incidents were triggered over the issue of forest land encroachment between two groups in Kakadabeda, Singanpur and Silati villages.

The forum, however, claims that a group of villagers was pressuring some Christian families to either convert or lose the benefits availed by the scheduled tribes (STs) in the state.

Arun Pannalal, president of the Christian forum claimed that some affected families ran away from the villages and reached Raipur. He further alleged that their houses were ransacked in the presence of police.

“I have also demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the victim families, immediate registration of FIR and a high level enquiry into the matter by a retired judge of the HC or a district court,” said Pannalal.

Kondagaon superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Tiwari rubbished the claims and said the conflict was not about two communities but was rooted into land encroachment issues. He added that police weren’t present during the incidents as had been claimed by the forum.

Also Read: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj seeks bail on medical grounds, SC advises this

“The issue is of forest land encroachment and not Christianity versus tribals. The situation is under control and peaceful. We are still talking to both groups and police personnel have been deployed in the district,” said Tiwari.

Meanwhile, IG Bastar, Sunderaj P, in a statement said, “In five villages of Kondagaon District namely Karkabeda, Singhanpuri, Tiliyabeda, Silati and Jondrabeda, there are a few families following Christianity faith since last 5 to 6 years. The tribal community in these villages have a problem with these families not following local customs/festivals.”

He said that the “situation” has led to “some tension” in these villages before adding that the affected villages were “peaceful” at present and police force has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.