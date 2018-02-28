Tension in Meerut after man killed in crossfire between two groups

Tension gripped in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut after one passerby was killed when he was caught in crossfire between two groups of miscreants in Patel Nagar area of the city on Tuesday night, police said.

Superintendent of police (city) Maan Singh Chauhan said Ajay Kumar (25), a resident of the city’s TP Nagar area, was passing through Patel Nagar when a bullet fired by one of the two groups hit him and he died on the spot.

Police arrested one Shadab over the incident.

Police said a group led by Shadab clashed with another group led by Arman following a fight between them over a girl.

After Ajay was killed in the crossfire, his family members and others gathered outside the SP’s office demanding immediate arrest of the suspects. Police used mild force to disperse the protestors.

Senior officials, including senior superintendent of police Manzil Saini rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, police said.

The SP (city) said there was no communal flare up following the incident and that the situation was under control.