Tensions in Mandya after Dalits worship in temple for first time

Tensions prevailed in Hanakere village, Mandya district, on Sunday after members of the Dalit community entered a temple to worship deity “Kalabhairaveshwar”, police said adding that heavy police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain peace. Representative Image: Tensions erupt in Mandya as dalits enter temple, police deployed for peace.(PTI)

The temple, which was rebuilt two years ago, falls under the religious endowment department. Police said that tensions began when members of the upper-caste Gowda community opposed the entry of Dalits into the temple on Thursday.

ALSO READ- ‘India not nervous about US elections outcome,’ says Jaishankar

Mandya deputy SP Ramesh said ́: “We have deployed police personnel in village due to tensions between two communities. However, no case has been registered as there was no complaint filed by anyone.”

To mediate the conflict, former MLA M Srinivas, along with the tehsildar and officials from the social welfare department and police, intervened. Tehsildar Shivakumar Birdar emphasised the importance of social justice and equal access, stating, “As a matter of social justice, Dalits are allowed to enter the temple.”

ALSO READ- Baba Siddique murder: Shooter, two other accused nabbed in UP, says Mumbai Police

He said, “We received complaints that Dalit families were being denied entry. Four months ago, everyone visited the temple without issue, but recently, problems have arisen.”

“This is a Mujurai temple, and everyone is permitted to enter. Social welfare officers held two meetings with villagers to educate them about the law. On Sunday afternoon, the villagers agreed to live harmoniously, and the issue was resolved,” he added.

Police quoted one of the upper-caste people who opposed the Dalit’s entry said: “Let them keep the temple; we will take God. The temple was built with our labour. We will not enter the temple from now on.” In response, members of the Dalit community, accompanied by police security, entered the temple to conduct their religious rituals on Thursday for the first time.

ALSO READ- Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says he approved deadly pager attacks on Hezbollah

In an act of protest, upper-caste villagers on Sunday removed the temple board and took the Utsava idol, which they relocated to another room within the temple premises.

Social welfare officer Siddalingappa, acknowledging the long-standing nature of the issue, explained, “This problem has been ongoing for four months. We held two meetings to inform the villagers about the law, and we finally succeeded in convincing them.”