‘India not nervous about US elections outcome,’ says Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that India is not nervous about the results of the US presidential elections, as Donald Trump secured a victory over Kamala Harris in the race for the White House.



Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group Scholarships Programme in Mumbai, the minister said,"The Prime Minister was among the first three calls I think that President Trump took. Prime Minister Modi has actually built rapport across multiple presidents."



"When he first came to DC, Obama was the president, then it was Trump, then it was Biden. So, you know, for him, there's something natural in terms of how he forges those relationships. So, that's helped hugely," ANI quoted the minister as saying.



ALSO READ: S Jaishankar on Donald Trump's win: ‘US likely to remain cautious about global commitments’ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the gathering during the silver jubilee celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group's Scholarships programme, in Mumbai.(PTI)

Jaishankar said, unlike many other countries, India is not anxious about the latest outcome of the US presidential elections.

"And I think, the changes in India have helped as well. I know today a lot of countries are nervous about the US. Let's be honest about it. We are not one of them," he said.



On the day Donald Trump was declared the winner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the US president-elect and congratulated him.



"Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump , congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors," the prime minister posted on X.



‘Trend towards a more diverse, multipolar world’: Jaishankar

The external affairs minister said there is a trend towards a “more diverse, multipolar world but older, industrialised economies have not gone away and remain prime investment targets”

"Yes, there is a shift. We are ourselves an example of the shift... if you look at our economic weight, you look at our economic ranking, you look at even Indian corporates, their reach, their presence, Indian professionals, which I spoke about. So no question there is a rebalancing," Jaishankar said in response to a question on the reset in the global power dynamic.



