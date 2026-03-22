Tensions in UP's Mathura after cow vigilante dies while inspecting soap-laden truck

Tension prevailed in parts of Mathura district on Saturday after a local cow vigilante, Chandrashekhar alias Farsa Baba (55), died in a road accident in dense fog while inspecting a container on the Agra–Delhi highway in the early hours, police said. Senior police officers said the situation was brought under control after brief unrest. (PTI)

The incident triggered violent protests and a traffic blockade on the day when President Droupadi Murmu was visiting the district. Angry locals blocked the national highway, leading to traffic snarls stretching several kilometres.

Supporters of Chandrashekhar alleged he was run over by cattle smugglers when he was trying to stop a truck carrying cattle near the Kotvan border area. Authorities rejected the claim saying the accident occurred due to poor visibility.

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Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Agra Range, Shailesh Pandey said, “The incident occurred when Baba stopped a container on suspicion and went behind it to check the rear seal. Due to low visibility, a speeding truck rammed into the stationary container, leaving him critically injured. He later succumbed to his injuries. There was nothing objectionable found in the container.”

The truck driver, identified as Khursheed Anwar (32) from Alwar, Rajasthan, was also seriously injured in the collision and died during treatment later in the day, said police.

Senior police officers said the situation was brought under control after brief unrest.

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SSP Shlok Kumar said, “Several police personnel sustained minor injuries during the unrest. Around 10 people have been detained, and efforts are underway to identify others involved in the unrest.”

The victim was later cremated at his ashram as per the wishes of his followers, said police.

Describing it as accident, the SSP said: “The container being stopped and checked was carrying FMG material like shampoo or soap and nothing related to cow smuggling was found. The driver of the Rajasthan truck too had no criminal antecedents.”