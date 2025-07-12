Tenure of Union home secretary extended by 1 yr

New Delhi The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet(ACC) Friday approved extension in services of union home secretary Govind Mohan for another year, an order issued by the department said. Mohan, a 1989 officer of the Sikkim cadre, was set to retire on September 30, 2025. Govind Mohan has earlier worked as joint secretary (in 2018) and as additional secretary (from 2018 to 2021) in the ministry of home affairs (MHA). (HT PHOTO)

The ACC order said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in services of Shri Govind Mohan, IAS(SK:1989) as home secretary, ministry of Home Affairs beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 30.9.2025 upto 22.08.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in terms of the provisions of FR 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services(Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958).

The ACC is composed of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

The senior IAS officer had taken charge as the home secretary on August 22, 2024 in place of then home secretary Ajay Bhalla, who was later appointed Manipur governor. Bhalla was the country’s top bureau for nearly 5 years and was given four extensions of one year each before retiring last year.

Mohan has earlier worked as joint secretary (in 2018) and as additional secretary (from 2018 to 2021) in the ministry of home affairs (MHA). A native of Uttar Pradesh, he was posted as culture secretary too.

Even as the government has extended the home secretary’s tenure, there is no clarity over the appointment of the new Delhi police commissioner. The current commissioner, Sanjay Arora is set to retire later this month. Arora, a Tamil Nadu cadre IPS, was the second consecutive officer from another cadre who was brought to head the Delhi police in August 2022. The government is yet to announce if Arora too will be given an extension, another officer from a non-AGMUT cadre will be appointed as the city’s new top cop, or it will be someone from the AGMUT cadre itself. AGMUT stands for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and union territories cadre.