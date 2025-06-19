‘Terrible state for a mother’: Bengaluru parents plead for daughter’s evacuation from Iran

The arrival of the first evacuation flight from Iran in New Delhi on Thursday morning brought a glimmer of hope to anxious families waiting desperately for news of their loved ones. Damage is seen in a building after an explosion in a residence compound after Israel attacked Iran's capital Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP)

For those left behind, every passing moment is filled with worry and fear, urging the Indian government to accelerate efforts to bring their children home safely.

A couple from Richmond Town in Bengaluru, whose daughter is studying medicine at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, spoke to PTI Videos about their mounting distress.

Imran Mehdi, father of Fareehy Mehdi, said that a blast had occurred dangerously close to where his daughter was staying just days ago.

“My daughter does not know how to survive in war-like situations. She is panicking so much already. So, I am requesting our Prime Minister and our external affairs minister to get all the Indian citizens stuck there as early as possible,” said Fareehy’s mother, Shabana Mehdi, her voice trembling with concern.

‘She is stuck there’: Father recalls attempt to bring daughter home from Iran

Imran recounted the moment he last spoke with his daughter on June 13 and instantly realised the severity of the situation. “I tried to get her back immediately. But I could find tickets only for June 15 in Air Arabia. By then, the airspace was already closed for commercial flights. So, she is stuck there,” he said.

Though overwhelmed with worry, the couple expressed gratitude that the Indian government had managed to relocate their daughter to a safer place.

“We were told that a batch of students were moved to Armenia, which is about six to seven hours from where my daughter is staying. She is still in Iran though. We do not know exactly where she is, as we were told that it is being kept a secret for their safety,” said Shabana.

Communication remains fragile and sporadic. “We have only been able to communicate through WhatsApp messages so far. The internet connection is also not stable there. So, we are not sure how long this will last,” Imran added.

For Shabana, the emotional toll is unbearable. “It's been five days now since I made the last video call to her. It's a terrible state for a mother to be in. I speak on behalf of all the parents. There are 10,500 medical students and 4,000 other students from India there. So I request the government to evacuate them as soon as possible,” she said.

The first flight carrying 110 Indian students evacuated from war-torn Iran landed safely in Delhi in the early hours on Thursday. These students had been moved out of Tehran and across the border into Armenia as part of 'Operation Sindhu', an initiative by the Indian embassy to rescue its citizens amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.