Terror bid foiled, powerful IED destroyed on Jammu-Poonch highway

A major terror attack bid was foiled on Monday after security forces detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) near Kellar Chowk on Jammu-Poonch national highway, the police said.

“This morning, Road Opening Party (ROP) of an army unit was on a morning patrol on NH-144A that connects Jammu with Rajouri and Poonch districts. During patrolling, army jawans of ROP saw something suspicious lying alongside highway near Kallar chowk and during close examination, a bottle filled with liquid material and a polybag filled with some solid material were found,” said Yougal Manhas, Rajouri senior superintendent of police (SSP).

After an hour long exercise, the object was destroyed on the spot, Manhas said. He added an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Militants shoot at civilian in Kupwara

Suspected militants Monday night shot at and injured a person in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The militants fired at Abdul Majeed, a resident of Babagund area of Langate, in the north Kashmir district, a police official said. He said Majeed was rushed to a hospital where he is in a critical condition.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 28, 2019 11:06 IST