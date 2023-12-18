close_game
close_game
News / India News / Terrorism considered 'dirty word' in J-K: CRPF

Terrorism considered 'dirty word' in J-K: CRPF

PTI |
Dec 18, 2023 05:26 PM IST

Terrorism considered 'dirty word' in J-K: CRPF

"The basic thing we have to understand is that in today's environment, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is no longer fashionable, it is a dirty word. That's why they (terrorists) will be finished," Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ADG Nalin Prabhat told reporters at Shopian.

HT Image
HT Image

The senior official said a terrorist signs his own death warrant the day he joins a terror organisation.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Anyone who becomes a terrorist or joins a terrorist organisation signs his death warrant. They (terrorists) will end because the almighty is with us, with the people and with the nation," he added.

Prabhat said that it did not matter how many ultras were active as they will all meet the same fate.

"How does it matter how many they are? Whether they are two, 20 or 50, they will all be wasted. A terrorist cannot be an icon. The kids, who go on to become sportspersons, doctors and engineers are the real icons," he added.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out