Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Anantnag, 6 AKs, telescope recovered
After the arrest of the conspirator of the Krishna Dhaba attack, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army in a joint operation busted one hideout of terrorist in Anantnag forest, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, said on Sunday.
"One hideout was busted in Anantnag forest by Police and Army after the arrest of conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone.
The official said that three AK-56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese grenades, one telescope, six AK magazines, two pistol magazines, and other items recovered from the hideout site.
IG Kashmir has directed increased security deployment at all vital locations in the region today.
According to sources, IGP has asked to place snipers at high-rise buildings, relocated permanent bunkers, and asked to enhance anti-terrorists operations.
On February 19, two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla. In another encounter on the same day, three terror associates affiliated were also killed in the Budgam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in another encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 19. (ANI)
