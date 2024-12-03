Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar: Report

One terrorist was reportedly killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday morning. A terrorist was gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. (PTI/Representational image)

Also Read: Terrorists’ hideout busted in J&K Handwara, 10 grenades recovered

The encounter broke out in the city's Harwan area on the previous evening.

The Kashmir Zone Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Based on specific intelligence input, joint parties of SFs (security forces) launched CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest. Contact established. OP is in progress. Details shall follow @JmuKmrPolice.”

The forces had received specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, News18 reported.

"These firing exchanges started during a CASO launched by the security forces after the specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area. The cordon around the area where terrorists are believed to be hiding has been tightened. The operation was resumed with the first light on Tuesday morning," it quoted officials as saying.

A video from the encounter site showed security personnel keeping a strict vigil on the streets.

Also Read: NIA raids 8 locations in Jammu region in terrorist infiltration case

Meanwhile, a village defence guard (VDG) allegedly shot himself in Udhampur last night.

Last month, two VDGs, identified as Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar of Ohli-Kuntwara village, were abducted and killed by terrorists in the Kishtwar district.

According to officials, the victims had taken their cattle out for grazing in the Munzla Dhar forest. However, when they did not return, a joint search operation was launched by the army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and police.

Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), had claimed responsibility for the abduction and killing, and warned “ignorant” people becoming VGDs to “learn from the incident.”