Textile waste, water conservation feature in PM’s Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Indians to lead water conservation efforts and tackle the problem of textile waste with innovative recycling, sustainable fashion, and circular economy initiatives. The PM urged the citizens to lead water conservation efforts as part of the Jal Shakti ministry’s “Catch The Rain” campaign launched in 2020. (PTI)

In the 120th episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi greeted people at the various upcoming festivals across the country that highlight how “unity is woven into the diversity of India”. He also unveiled a unique “MY-Bharat” calendar for children to make summer vacations more productive and creative and urged children and their parents to share their experiences with him using #HolidayMemories.

Raising concerns over the rising global trend of people frequently discarding old clothes and buying new ones, Modi said: “It has come to light in a study that only less than 1% of textile waste is recycled into new clothes… less than even one per cent. India is the third country in the world where the maximum textile waste is generated. But I am happy that many commendable efforts are being undertaken in our country to deal with this challenge. Many Indian startups have started working on textile recovery facilities.”

He further lauded many ongoing “commendable efforts” by Indian start-ups that are driving textile recovery, empowering ragpickers, and promoting sustainable fashion, and young innovators who are recycling old clothes and footwear for the needy and repurposing the textile waste into decor, bags, and toys.

“Panipat in Haryana is emerging as a global hub for textile recycling. Bengaluru is also creating a distinct identity for itself with innovative tech solutions. More than half of the textile waste is collected here, which is an example for our other cities as well. Similarly, Tirupur in Tamil Nadu is engaged in textile waste management through wastewater treatment and renewable energy,” he said.

“By conserving raindrops, we can save a lot of water from getting wasted... During the last 7-8 years, over 11 billion cubic metres of water has been conserved through newly built tanks, ponds and other water recharge structures...”

Extending his greetings for the upcoming festivals, the PM said, “These festivals happen at different parts of the country, but these show how unity is woven in the diversity of India, we must keep strengthening this feeling of unity.” The Prime Minister read the multiple letters in various languages addressed to him wishing him on the occasion of Ugadi, Sansar Padwa, Gudi Padwa, Hindu New year among other festivals.

He also lauded Indian rapper Hanumankind for including traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta in his new song “Run It Up”.

“I congratulate Hanumankind that due to his efforts, people of the world are getting to know about our traditional martial arts,” he said. The music video for “Run It Up” has accumulated 27 million views on YouTube and 12.1 million views on Spotify.

He also highlighted how Indians worldwide have preserved their heritage, citing cultural traditions like “Geet Gawai” in Mauritius, “Phagwa Chowtaal” in Fiji, “Chowtaal” in Suriname, and communal singing in Trinidad and Tobago.

The PM also lauded the efforts of four sisters of Rajakhoh village in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh who are making cookies from Mahua flowers, praised the performances of para-athletes at the Khelo India Para Games 2025, and highlighted the importance of International Yoga Day.

He said that Ayurveda and yoga are rapidly becoming popular in Chile and praised “Somos India”, a team promoting yoga and Ayurveda in Spanish-speaking regions for nearly a decade. The team focuses on treatment, education, and translation efforts, with around 9,000 participants in their events last year, he added.

With school exams over, Modi suggested that children “inculcate a new hobby as well as hone your skills”, and various institutions to share their special events with him on #MyHolidays. “This will help children and their parents from across the country to get information about these easily,” he said.

He also unveiled the special summer calendar — “Mera Yuva-Bharat” (MY-Bharat) — that offer study tours to “Jan Aushadhi Kendras”, experiences in border villages, cultural and sports activities, and a padayatra on Ambedkar Jayanti to promote constitutional values.