The Telangana government on Saturday introduced a legislation in the state assembly seeking to provide financial support to elderly parents, who are neglected by their employed children, people familiar with the matter said. T’gana tables Bill to provide aid to parents neglected by children

State minister for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and senior citizens’ welfare, Adluri Laxman Kumar, tabled the Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026 in the assembly. The bill is expected to come up for discussion and passage on Monday.

According to Laxman Kumar, the Bill mandates a 15% deduction or ₹10,000, whichever is less, from the salary of employees found neglecting their parents, to be credited into the parents’ accounts directly.

According to the bill, along with the employees working in the government and private sectors, this will also apply to the public representatives, including MLAs, MLCs, corporators, councillors, sarpanches and others.

Under this new law, the government will notify the district collector as the designated authority in each district for the purpose of adjudicating and deciding applications made by the parents. It will also constitute a Senior Citizens Commission, which will serve as appellate authority.

Similarly, the government also plans on constituting a state-level monitoring body to closely monitor the implementation of the provisions of this Act, said the minister.

“If any employee neglects parental care, the dependent parents can submit a written application to the designated authority seeking apportionment of the employee’s monthly salary,” the minister said in his introduction to the Bill.

Such an apportioned amount will be paid directly to the parents every month by the appointing authority from the employee’s salary. “The parents should, prima facia, establish that they do not have an adequate source of income to maintain their livelihood in a dignified manner and that they need financial support from the employee,” Laxman Kumar added.

Upon receipt of an application from the parents, the designated authority must examine and dispose of the application within 60 days. If the application is not disposed of within this period, the parents can appeal before the Senior Citizens Commission within 45 days. The Commission should dispose of the appeal within a period not exceeding 60 days, the bill said.

It said the parents at any stage can withdraw an application or appeal or seek the cancellation of an order of apportionment of salary, whether before or at the time of hearing. “This can be done after the passing of such order or during the continuance of payment of the apportioned salary, by making an application to the designated authority of the Senior Citizens Commission,” the Bill said.

In case of the death of a dependent parent, the surviving parent can submit an application seeking transfer of the deducted apportioned amount to his or her bank account.

In case of the death of both dependent parents, the employee concerned can submit an application to the designated authority or Senior Citizens Commission seeking cancellation of the deduction of the apportioned amount from the salary on account of the death of the dependent parents.

Explaining the objectives and reasons of the bill, the minister said the government expressed concern that instances of neglect and lack of support to elderly parents had been increasing. “While strengthening traditional family values in the modern socio-economic context, it is necessary to promote enforceable moral responsibility in the society,” he said.

Laxman Kumar pointed out that Article 21 of the Constitution of India asserts the right to life encompasses various aspects, including the right to live with dignity. “The parents of the employees are an inseparable part of the Indian family system and it is therefore felt expedient to provide for an enforceable morality through certain norms among those employees, who do neglect their parents and to ensure every employee leads as a role model in the society,” he added.