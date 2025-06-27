Thackeray cousins to join march against ‘Hindi imposition’ amid conciliation talk

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray will participate in a march on July 5 against the Maharashtra government’s move to make Hindi mandatory as a third language in primary schools. This will be the first time the Thackeray cousins will be seen together amid reports about their reconciliation, even as there was no confirmation on the march from the MNS. Raj Thackeray quit the undivided Shiv Sena in January 2006, blaming Uddhav Thackeray for promoting him to do so. (HT PHOTO/FILE)

Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker Sanjay Raut announced the march on X on Friday. “Jai Maharashtra! There will be a single and united march against compulsory Hindi in Maharashtra schools. Thackeray is the brand!” Raut said, tagging chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Raut told the media that the two leaders first announced two dates for the march, as both were unaware of the other’s decision. “Raj Thackeray called me and said that it would not be good if two separate marches were organised, so there should be one. I met Uddhav Thackeray and told him about the phone call from Raj Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray immediately accepted the proposal and said we need to show the unity of Marathis. Now there would be a single and joint march on July 5. The time and place of the march will be discussed and finalised.”

Raut’s announcement came weeks after Fadnavis had a hush-hush meeting with Raj Thackeray at a Mumbai hotel. The meeting sparked speculation that Fadnavis was trying to prevent Uddhav and Raj Thackeray’s reconciliation, as it is expected to consolidate the Marathi vote bank ahead of the Mumbai civic polls.

Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray were believed to have explored the possibility of including the MNS in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition and a seat adjustment.

Raj Thackeray has said the cousins could come together for Maharashtra, even as deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has shown interest in an alliance with the MNS as well.

In April, Raj Thackeray spoke about uniting with his cousin in the interest of Marathis. In a podcast, he said that he had no issues working with Uddhav Thackeray in the undivided Shiv Sena. He said that for a bigger cause, their fights and issues are trivial.

At a separate event, Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights provided that those working against Maharashtra’s interests were not entertained. He appealed to everyone to come together for the sake of the Marathi people. Uddhav Thackeray said his cousin should not host anti-Maharashtra people and parties anymore.

The comment came after Shinde, who engineered the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena to join the BJP-led alliance, visited Raj Thackeray’s residence. Uddhav Thackeray said Raj Thackeray cannot support the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls and oppose it during the assembly elections, and compromise. The MNS has switched sides multiple times.

Raj Thackeray quit the undivided Shiv Sena in January 2006, blaming Uddhav Thackeray for promoting him to do so. He formed the MNS, which won 13 seats in the 2009 assembly elections. The MNS’s performance has since been dismal. It failed to win any seats in the 2024 assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena is a key partner of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. MNS has backed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.