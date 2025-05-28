World's richest monarch owns 300 high-end cars 38 jets, 52 boats. It's not King Charles

Thailand's King Maha Vajralongkorn, also known as King Rama X, holds the title of the richest monarch in the world, with an estimated net worth of $30-70 billion, reported Al Jazeera. Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is the world's richest monarch.(AP)

His immense fortune exceeds that of King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whose net worth is estimated to be around $747 million.

Among his possessions, most of which are inherited are over 17,000 properties in Bangkok alone and is one of the biggest landowners in Thailand's capital city. His portfolio comprises commercial structures, high-end hotels, and ancient palaces as well.

In his royal collection, the monarch owns 300 high-end cars, from classic Rolls-Royces to contemporary supercars. His also owns collection 38 private jets, and a fleet of 52 golden boats, which are used for traditional royal ceremonies.

Vajiralongkorn, after his father's death in 2016, took over assets held by the Crown Property Bureau (CPB), an institution that controls royal real estate and business holdings. King Rama X in 2018 took over the administration of the state property further bolstering his finances.

About King Vajralongkorn

Born in 1952, King Vajiralongkorn is the only son of King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit. He received his military education in the UK and Australia, and is a trained jet and helicopter pilot, reported Reuters.

He earned a degree in military studies from the Canberra’s prestigious Royal Military College and later served in the Royal Thai Army. In the 1970s, he even took part in counter-insurgency missions.

Vajiralongkorn established "Crown Prince Hospitals" through funds donated by the public to serve as medical and health care centers for people living in remote areas.

In August 2011, German judicial authorities in Munich impounded a Boeing 737 aircraft, one of two belonging to Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn because of a 20-year-old Thai government debt worth €30 million.

In November 2016, Manager Magazin published a report stating that the new king could be issued with an inheritance tax bill in excess of €3.5 billion due to residences he owned in Bavaria.