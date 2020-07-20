Thane: Civic authorities deploy 50 personnel in marketplaces to discourage overcrowding

india

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 13:38 IST

Thane: Coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown restriction rules within the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) were eased from Sunday evening onwards.

However, the civic authorities have deployed 50 personnel in prominent marketplaces in Thane city from the wee hours on Monday morning to discourage overcrowding amid the viral outbreak.

The officials have taken 11 shop owners to task for flouting social distancing norms and seven handcarts were destroyed at Jambli Naka for a similar offence.

A team, led by Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner, TMC, and Pranali Ghonge, assistant commissioner, TMC, was deployed at the Naupada ward.

“We were at Naupada from 1 am to 8 am to ensure all lockdown-related rules are complied with. A team of 50 personnel is on patrolling duty along with Thane Police authorities to discourage overcrowding at marketplaces,” said Malvi.

All roads leading to markets have been closed and vehicles are not allowed in these areas, including Hajuri, Kalwa Naka, Jawahar Baug, and Kopri.