Home / India News / Thane man kills elder brother over business issues, tries to pass it as an accident

Thane man kills elder brother over business issues, tries to pass it as an accident

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Chawla, 48, while the accused, who was his younger brother, was identified as Anil Chawla, 45.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 14:20 IST
Anamika Gharat | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Anamika Gharat | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Thane
Image for representation: Mumbai Police officers.
Image for representation: Mumbai Police officers. (Bloomberg)
         

A man, along with his two employees, allegedly murdered his elder brother over some business clashes in Kopri, Thane, on June 2 and tried to pass it off as an accident.

All three hit the man with a heavy iron object and placed his body at a well-known supermarket owned by the family. They claimed that the man accidentally fell off a 7 feet ladder and died. During the postmortem, Kopri police officials found something suspicious and investigated the matter leading to the arrest of the three men.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Chawla, 48, while the accused, who was his younger brother, was identified as Anil Chawla, 45. According to police officials, both the brothers had expanded their small shop into a big supermarket and were operating it for many years.

On June 2, the Kopri police received a call at around 7.30 pm about Mahesh Chawla’s fall and his subsequent death. Since it was an accident, the police sent the body for the postmortem.

Kopri police station, crime police inspector, D Gawde said there were many discrepancies in the family’s statement. He said, “According to family and the younger brother, the incident happened around 3 pm and police were informed late. Moreover, they took him to the hospital around 5 pm which was much later than the fall. The doctor who conducted the postmortem said that there were many brutal injures on the head which is not possible by a fall”.

The police immediately started an investigation and questioned the other two men involved who were identified as Abhay Agnihotri, 20, and Shobit Singh, 19. The duo confessed that together with Anil Chawla, they carried out Mahesh Chawla’s murder by hitting him with an iron stool and other equipment at some other place after which they brought him to the shop and tried to pass it as an accident.

Gawde further added, “We are yet to get details about the reason behind the murder as we arrested the accused late on July 3 and are yet to interrogate him. As per the employees, they had some business-related issues. We have arrested all three accused in the case.”

