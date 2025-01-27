Thane man saves toddler falling from 13th floor balcony of a high-rise, his act wins hearts | Watch

In a miraculous moment, a two-year-old child survived a 13-floor-fall at a high-rise society in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane. Her life was saved due to the alertness of a man passing by that building block at the time. The man, in blue shirt, rushed towards the falling child and broke her fall. (Screengrab/X/@htmarathi)

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with netizens hailing the man to be a real-life hero.

According to officials, the incident took place in the Devichapada area last week, resulting in the child suffering minor injuries.

The man, Bhavesh Mhatre, though couldn't fully catch the toddler, he was able to break the fall and thus resulting in minimum injuries to the child.

In the video, Mhatre, in a blue shirt, can be seen walking away from the building when he suddenly looks up and realises that the child was about to fall from the balcony of her 13th floor flat. He rushes towards the spot in a bid to catch the child. His mere presence at the right time, broke the fall and reduced the impact of what could've been a fatal fall.

Citing eyewitnesses, a news agency PTI report said, the 2-year-old fell while playing in the balcony. "She slipped, was hanging precariously for sometime at the edge of the balcony and then fell," an eyewitness said.

Mhatre, meanwhile, said that he was just passing by the building and did not think twice before moving forward with the intent of saving the child's life.

"There's no religion greater than courage and humanity," he told reporters. A civic official also appreciated Mhatre's action and said they were planning to felicitate him publicly for the same.

Last year, a three-year-old girl had miraculously survived after falling from the 27th floor of a residential building in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The child had accidentally fallen from the apartment on the 27th floor but got stuck on a 12th floor balcony.

The incident, which was caught on camera, raised concerns over the security of high-rise buildings.

(with PTI inputs)