3-year-old miraculously survives after falling off 27th floor of Noida building

A 3-year-old girl miraculously survived after she fell from the 27th floor of a residential building in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. According to media reports, the girl accidentally fell from the balcony of an apartment on the 27th floor but got stuck on the 12th floor's balcony. The incident occurred at a residential building in Greater Noida's Gaur City.

The incident occurred at a residential building in Greater Noida's Gaur City on Friday. The 3-year-old has been hospitalized at Sarvodaya Hospital due to internal injuries, and her condition is critical, according to a report in the Free Press Journal.

Reports suggested that the incident occurred between 12:30 and 1 pm when the child approached the balcony while her mother was in the kitchen.

The incident was caught on camera and is being widely circulated on social media, bringing concerns about the security of high-rise buildings in Noida once again to the fore. Ever since the tragic accident, the residents of the building have been demanding increased security in the apartments, especially balconies.

When Chennai Child Fell Off High-Rise

In a similar incident that took place in May this year, a toddler fell from the top floor of a residential building in Chennai after the residents of the society planned a meticulous rescue that saved the girl's life.

The incident happened in Thirumullaivoyal, Avadi, Chennai. Video footage capturing the dramatic rescue was also shared on social media platform X.

The residents promptly acted and laid down a large cloth as a precautionary measure in case the child fell. However, the kid was saved after some individuals formed a human pyramid leading to her safe rescue.

However, in a tragic turn of events, the mother of the infant who was saved after falling from the balcony of their fourth floor died by suicide during a visit to her maternal house in Coimbatore after facing constant backlash on social media for her negligence.

Police said the woman had been feeling low following the criticism and came to her maternal house in Coimbatore with her husband and two children.