Thane: Man tears off friend's ear during altercation, swallows it

In a shocking incident, a Thane resident allegedly bit off a part of his friend's ear and even swallowed it after an argument at a party, PTI quoted police officials as saying on Thursday. The incident took place in a posh housing society in the suburb's Patlipada area on Wednesday

According to the PTI report, the incident took place in a posh housing society in the suburb's Patlipada area on Wednesday. Shravan Lekha claimed that he and accused Vikas Menon got into an altercation while partying with their friends.

The complainant alleged that 32-year-old Menon bit off a part of his ear and swallowed it. Lekha was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The police have booked Menon for voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 117 (2), the official told PTI.



Pune man shot dead over birthday dispute

On February 14, a 37-year-old man was shot dead in a dispute over a birthday celebration in the Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

According to a PTI report, a group of individuals confronted Vikram Guruswami Reddy and his friend Nandkishor Yadav, who were celebrating the birthday of Yadav's niece on the roadside.

The group objected to the celebration, and an argument led to a physical altercation in which Nandkishor Yadav was injured, and then Reddy came in to mediate. One of the accused opened fire on Reddy, who was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident on Tuesday, a gang of criminals opened fir and killed a person using swords over past enmity near Datta Temple in Shastrinagar in Kothrud late Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Avinash Thorat, 22, of Shastrinagar and Kothrud police have arrested suspects in connection with the crime.

Earlier in another ongoing investigation of a firing case in the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Police of Pune district, Police solved the mysterious shooting case and arrested two individuals including the victim's cousin on February 12.

One accused, identified as the victim's cousin, 42-year-old Anant Singh, orchestrated the attack due to a contract dispute worth 12 lakh, along with his aide, Rohit Pandey.