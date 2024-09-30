Thane woman kidnaps ex-husband for divorce settlement money

The Thane police registered a case on Saturday against a woman and her kin for allegedly kidnapping her estranged husband over a dispute related to monetary settlement for divorce. The gang threatened the husband to increase the compensation amount to his divorced wife from ₹ 15 lakhs to 20 lakhs.(HT photo)

The victim has been identified as a 44-year-old man living at Punjabi colony in Ulhasnagar area. He was allegedly kidnapped by a group of men on June 20, when he stepped out of his home to make certain purchases, news agency PTI reported. Police suspect that the man was kidnapped at the behest of his estranged wife.

The gang threatened him to increase the compensation amount to his divorced wife from ₹15 lakhs to 20 lakhs. When the victim expressed his inability to pay more money, he was abducted by the gang and taken to a secluded place, an official from Central police station in Ulhasnagar said.

The man was held captive in a dilapidated house till September 28 and two more men were put in charge to ensure he did not escape. The victim was also under constant threat to his life if he failed to increase the compensation amount to his wife.

He managed to escape their custody and registered a complaint with the police on Saturday. Thane police have launched a probe based on the victim's complaint.

An FIR has been registered his wife, her brother and four other related persons under Section 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom) Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

