WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:23 IST

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong commitment to Covax — a global vaccine pool led by WHO and Gavi — and for making Covid-19 vaccines a global public good. “The pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for the world, and we agreed to work shoulder to shoulder to end it,” Tedros tweeted.

I thanked Prime Minister @narendramodi for his strong commitment to COVAX and making #COVID19 vaccines a global public good. The pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for the world, and we agreed to work shoulder to shoulder to end it. #ACTtogether — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 11, 2020

It was an excellent conversation, Prime Minister Modi said. “We discussed the vast potential of traditional medicine for promoting health and wellness in the world. I also assured India’s support to WHO and the world community in the fight against Covid-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

Had an excellent conversation with DG of @WHO @DrTedros. We discussed the vast potential of traditional medicine for promoting health and wellness in the world. I also assured India's support to WHO and the world community in the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/IjvFRMOzUv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2020

During the conversation, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for WHO’s important role in facilitating a coordinated global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement issued by the PMO said. “He also noted the need to not lose sight of the battle against other diseases, and appreciated the importance of WHO’s support to the health systems of developing countries,” it said.

Tedros, on the other hand, stressed the close and regular collaboration between the WHO and the Indian health authorities. The WHO chief also appreciated India’s domestic initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and India’s campaign against Tuberculosis.

The duo discussed on traditional medicine solutions, including Ayurveda, and on the need to integrate traditional medicine solutions into modern medical practice, the statement said.

“Namaste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for a very productive call on how to strengthen our collaboration and advance access to knowledge, research and training in traditional medicine globally. WHO welcomes India’s leading role in global health and to universal health coverage,” Tedros tweeted after the meeting.