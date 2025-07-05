Devendra Fadnavis' first reaction to Raj Thackeray's reunion with Uddhav jibe

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday ‘thanked’ Raj Thackeray for sarcastically crediting him with bringing the Thackeray cousins together after two decades during a mega rally in Mumbai on Saturday. Maharshtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government has brought development to Mumbai, while reacting to the Thackeray cousins reunion. (File/ANI)

“I am thankful to Raj Thackeray for giving me credit for bringing them together," said Devendra Fadnavis reacting to Raj Thackeray's remark that the Maharashtra chief minister achieved what no one else could.

"Uddhav (Thackeray) and I are coming together after 20 years… What Balasaheb Thackeray could not do, thousands others couldn't do, Devendra Fadnavis managed to do that," Raj Thackeray had said during his address at the massive victory rally in Worli, Mumbai after the Maharashtra government rolled back two government resolutions aimed at introducing Hindi as a third language in the state schools.

Fadnavis also said that while the Thackeray cousins organised the rally to celebrate Marathi, Uddhav chose to speak about politics ‘out of frustration’.

“It was a victory rally for the Marathi language, but Uddhav Thackeray chose to speak about politics and how he was ousted from power. He is speaking out of frustration, as they have nothing to show despite ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for over 25 years. In contrast, we have brought development to the city and worked relentlessly for the Marathi Manoos in Mumbai.” he said.

“We are proud to be Marathi but also believe in the inclusive Hindutva,” he added.

The Thackeray reunion

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray came together after two decades to celebrate ‘Marathi pride’ on Saturday in a huge rally in Mumbai. Along with Raj and Uddhav, their sons - Amit Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray - also came together and shared stage during the event.

The mega Thackeray reunion between the two cousins comes after rift emerged between them while Bal Thackeray was alive, after he preferred his son Uddhav over Raj for Shiv Sena succession.

While speaking during the rally, Uddhav Thackeray emphatically said, “Yes, we are goons; if we have to be goons to get justice, we will do goondagiri.” He said so while citing the “protection of Marathi pride”.

"We have come together to stay together," Uddhav said.

Raj Thackeray said that while the Maharashtra government has legislative power, it is the Thackeray clan that has “power on the street”. Speaking about the Mahashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi in state schools, he said “The decision had been taken without consulting education experts. Just because you have power you wanted to force this."

“They just tested waters. Had this decision on Hindi been accepted quietly, the next step would have been an attempt to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra,” he added.

With inputs from Surendra Gangan.