e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘That is not a letter’: Nitish Kumar’s caustic message to partyman Pavan Varma

‘That is not a letter’: Nitish Kumar’s caustic message to partyman Pavan Varma

india Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:44 IST
Vijay Swaroop
Vijay Swaroop
Hindustan Times, Patna
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI Photo)
         

A day after advising party colleague Pavan Varma that he was “free to leave and join any party”, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) chief Nitish Kumar made it clear on Friday that he was in no mood to reply to Varma’s “e-mailed letter”.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a function, Kumar said, “That is not a letter. If a person is in the party, he writes a letter explaining the issue and then a reply is given to that person. Sending an e-mail without even informing and straightaway going to the press doesn’t make any sense to me. I don’t consider that to be a letter.”

Varma had said on Thursday that he was waiting for Kumar’s response to his letter, in which he had questioned his decision to contest Delhi assembly polls in alliance with the BJP.

In response, Kumar made it clear that Varma is free to leave and join any other party. “His statements are not the party’s official stance. He is an intellectual person. I respect him although it’s an altogether different matter that he doesn’t respect us. This is his own decision, wherever he wants to go, he can go. We don’t have any objection,” he said and made it clear that if any party leader has any view, that should be discussed. “There is no need to issue such statements. I still respect him. Wherever he wants to go, he is free do so. My best wishes are with him,” Kumar said on Thursday.

“Don’t look at JD(U) in the context of statements by some people. JD(U) works with determination. We have a clear stand and don’t have any confusion,” the CM added.

On January 20, Varma had tweeted a copy of the letter that he wrote to Kumar. His tweet read, “This is the letter I have written to Nitish Kumar today asking him how the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the Delhi elections, given his own views on the BJP, and the massive national outrage against the divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme.”

In the letter, he referred to private conversations in which the chief minister, he said, had expressed “grave apprehensions” about the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said when they first met in 2012, Kumar had spoken to him at length on “why Narendra Modi and his policies are inimical for the country.”

Both Varma and election strategist Prashant Kishor had been opposing party’s support to CAA.

Party insiders feel that Kumar’s utterances are clear indications for Varma to leave the party, who represented the party in Rajya Sabha from 2014 till 2016. Currently he is party’s national general secretary and national spokesperson. As far as Kishor is concerned, party sources said that any action against him “may not come so soon”.

tags
top news
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news