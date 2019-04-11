The day Vajpayee forgot to make an important announcement

Year 2004. Then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was to address a rally in Uttarakhand amid election fervour and huge expectations of a special package for the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had meticulously planned the rally and timed it to beat the Election Commission’s model code of conduct as Vajpayee was to announce a slew of projects and a special package for the state.

A skilled orator, Vajpayee held the crowds, 50,000 by the BJP estimates, spellbound. State BJP leaders even now talk about the huge attendance at Dehradun’s Parade Ground and say many Congress leaders had also come just to hear Vajpayee speak.

As state leaders, seated on the stage, waited for the big announcement to come, they were shocked to hear Vajpayee wrapping up the speech with; “Thank you, Jai Bharat, Jai uttarakhand.” He then left to leave and the crowd started to disperse.

In shock, the BJP leaders rushed towards Vajpayee and reminded him about the announcement he was to make. Vajpayee then hurriedly returned to the mike and announced the special package for the state.

