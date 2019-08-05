‘The govt has wielded a sword’, says PDP MP in Rajya Sabha

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:19 IST

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member in the Rajya Sabha, Nazir Amhed Laway on Monday said the Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 and 35A will further alienate the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the government cannot claim that the people in the Kashmir valley support the move or are happy about the development since the whole region is in a state of shutdown.

“People are not happy; Kashmir is under lockdown. They (the government) have wielded a sword,” Laway told HT.

He said the perception that people in the Valley are different form people elsewhere is wrong.

“There was terrorism is Punjab and the Northeast. Is this how they dealt with it there? Why treat Kashmir differently?” He said.

On the future course of action, he said the parties will have to take the issue to court to seek recourse.

“We will have to go to court, we have to do something. Right now situation is very precarious,” he said.

On tearing up the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha soon after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370 and consequently 35A he said, “We told them you what we did was just tearing of a book, the real ripping of the Constitution was done by the BJP.”

