PDP lawmaker tears kurta as govt moves to scrap Article 370

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:50 IST

As soon as Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government’s move to abrogate Article 370 that gives special status to the state, PDP’s Rajya Sabha lawmaker tore his kurta before he and another party MP were asked to leave the House.

Nazir Ahmad Laway and MM Fayaz of Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP were asked to go out of the House after they attempted to tear the constitution. Fayaz also tore his kurta in protest. Their party chief Mufti called the move ‘catastrophic’ and the ‘darkest day in Indian democracy’

The Centre on Monday moved to revoke Art 370 of Jammu and Kashmir that grants special constitutional status on the state proposing to bifurcate the state intio two Union Territories -- J&K with a legislature and Ladakh without one.

This was preceded by a Cabinet meeting at the PM’s residence in the morning an dunprecedented security and precautionary steps in the state.

Under Article 370 of the constitution, the state of Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed complete autonomy and the state legislature was free to draft its own laws except in the areas of communications, defense, finance, and foreign affairs, while non-state subjects were prohibited from purchasing land in the state.

In the lead up to the controversial order, restrictions were put in place on prominent political leaders, schools shut and Internet snapped.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 12:36 IST