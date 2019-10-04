The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence

india

The arrest of an alleged spy for Pakistan caught on September 25 from the Meerut Cantonment, one of the oldest and most crucial instalments, is proving to be embarrassing for police in Uttar Pradesh and the Military Intelligence (MI).

A week into Altaf Ansari’s arrest, the MI has distanced itself from the arrest.

“Our investigations reveal that Ansari would have strayed into the cantonment and may have been loitering in search of passengers,” a senior Indian Army officer aware of the case and who did not want to be named said.

“We don’t have anything to suggest that he is a spy,” the officer said.

Ansari, an e-rickshaw driver, had failed to explain why he was loitering inside the cantonment and was arrested by a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of UP police. A subsequent examination of his phone revealed that he was member “WhatsApp” groups, which had people from Pakistan.

UP police, which had received an alert from central agencies of possible subversive activity and sabotage, called in the Military Intelligence (MI) after an initial examination of his phone.

Ansari was then arrested and declared to be a Pakistani spy. His arrest was showcased before the media.

“Ansari was let out on bail subsequently, although the charges of spying levelled against him haven’t been withdrawn,” the officer said. “Ansari was a victim of circumstances. There was an alert, Ansari was at the wrong place and the wrong time,” the officer added.

The Meerut Cantonment houses infantry brigades, crucial elements of the Army Supply Corps and even the newly formed “Rapid Divisions” – infantry and mechanised formations that can be deployed at short notice.

In the recent past, several alleged cases of spying have fallen through.

For instance, a promising young scientist working for the BrahMos – a joint venture of India and Russia – was arrested last October allegedly for spying.

A Signal Corps personnel allegedly involved with the scientist, too, was arrested from the Meerut Cantonment.

The Maharashtra and UP police and MI jointly worked on the case.

“Investigations suggest otherwise, there is nothing to suggest that either scientist or the Signal Corp personnel was involved in spying,” a senior MI officer said.

