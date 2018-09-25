The more muck you throw, the more lotus blooms: Narendra Modi’s jibe at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Congress to keep development at the centre of the political discourse ahead of elections, not mud-slinging. “The more muck you throw at me, the more the lotus will blossom,” he said at a mega meeting of party workers in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

“I tell my opponents. Straighten up... there is not an abuse in the dictionary that has not been used for me (since 2001)... but your attempts to make the abuses stick have not succeeded as people did not believe them,” Modi said.

The prime minister’s advice to the Congress-led opposition comes against the backdrop of a high-pitch campaign by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi against PM Modi over the Rafale fighter jet deal. Gandhi has alleged corruption and violation of rules by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi also accused the Congress of looking at alliances outside the country.

“The Congress is failing at alliances within the country.... and is looking for alliances outside India. Will the world decide who will be the PM of India?” the prime minister said, days after the BJP highlighted how former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik had described Gandhi as India’s next Prime Minister.

The Rafale controversy took a turn last week after former French president Francois Hollande claimed that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence’s name as the offset partner for Dassault Aviation. Modi had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters after holding talks with the then French president Hollande on April 10, 2015, in Paris.

PM Modi has not spoken on the row over the purchase of the fighter jets but the government has vociferously rejected the Congress charge.

Modi’s reference to his political opponents throwing muck at him at Tuesday’s meeting of party workers comes just a day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the Rafale row as a “perception battle” that the BJP would fight out.

PM Modi also attacked the Congress for its vote bank politics that the BJP leader said, had eaten into the country like termites.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 18:10 IST