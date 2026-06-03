‘The Nehru-Gandhi family deserves the titles of traitor, deceiver’: Nishikant Dubey

In an 'X' post, Dubey opined that the foundation of India's partition was laid during the meetings held in Shimla between May 10 to 12, 1947, adding that Kashmir was kept separate in the agreement. He also accused the Congress of keeping Mahatma Gandhi "out of consent" about the agreement, stressing that "Nehru-Gandhi family that deserves the titles of traitor, deceiver, and national betrayer."

Hitting out at the Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday described the June 3, 1947 partition plan as the "Mountbatten-Nehru-Jinnah agreement", terming it as the reason behind the problems that emerged in Jammu and Kashmir.

"On June 3, 1947--exactly this day--Mountbatten announced in Delhi the creation of two countries, India and Pakistan. This declaration, built upon the edifice of Nehru ji's debauchery, stands as one of the most shameful events in world history. Its foundation was laid on May 10-12 in Shimla, where Nehru ji, blinded by love with Lady Mountbatten, set the stage. Looking at this photo from Shimla, anyone can understand what lay at the heart of India's partition. It was this very declaration of June 3, 1947, that also sowed the seeds of Kashmir's problems," he said.

"In the Mountbatten-Nehru-Jinnah agreement, Mountbatten kept Kashmir separate--a problem with which India has been grappling to this day. Mahatma Gandhi ji was virtually placed under house arrest, and this partition was carried out without his consent or knowledge. The Congress, which killed Gandhi ji while he lived, committed on June 3, 1947, an act akin to that of Anna Hazare ji or Kejriwal ji. In the true sense, it is the Nehru-Gandhi family that deserves the titles of traitor, deceiver, and national betrayer," Nishikant Dubey added.

Earlier on May 30, Dubey had slammed the Congress party over the water-sharing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh, claiming that decisions taken during the tenures of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi compromised the interests of Indian farmers and border states.

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In a post on X, Dubey described the agreements as a "dark chapter" in Congress's history and claimed that water from key rivers was shared with Bangladesh at the cost of India's own needs.