The star and the mentor: How trust makes a team the best in the world

In cricket, greatness isn’t achieved overnight – it is built on trust. Win the trust of a team, and you get something rare: the best squad in the world. Coach Amol Muzumdar believes this philosophy ensured the Indian women’s team returned with a historic World Cup victory. Al-rounder and player of the tournament Deepti Sharma and coach Amol Muzumdar at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit

At the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, alongside all-rounder and player of the tournament Deepti Sharma, Muzumdar said: “The key was gaining their (players’) trust. Once you have that, this team is the best in the world — across genders. They absorb and follow their instincts to the T.”

Sharma echoed her coach, revealing she warmed up to Muzumdar during their first meeting at a camp in Bengaluru.

“Even though it was the first meeting, it didn’t feel like that. He always motivates me and the best thing is how much faith he shows in me — as a player, that confidence is very important,” she told senior journalist Sharda Ugra.

The Agra-born all-rounder, who scored 215 runs, took 22 wickets and orchestrated several rescue acts during the tournament, said she thrives under pressure.

“From my first match, I realised no matter the situation, you must face it calmly. If you stay composed, you can handle anything,” Sharma said. “I always speak to my brother Sumit before matches and he guides me. I enjoy challenges… even pressure situations. Having the experience helps. Now I know the type of player I am and how I can help the team.”

Nearly a month has passed since that historic night at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Yet, one moment plays on repeat in Muzumdar’s mind – captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk. It was the last South African wicket to fall in the final, sealing a 52-run win.

“I was in the dugout and couldn’t see clearly because of the billboards. I asked the bowling coach (Aavishkar Salvi), ‘Has she caught it?’” he recalled. “When she caught it… the noise, the euphoria, it keeps repeating in my mind.”

He added: “If the 1983 World Cup win is a watershed moment in men’s cricket, November 2, 2025, at the stroke of midnight, could be the watershed moment for women’s cricket in India.”

Muzumdar had to “park his thoughts” when he missed the chance to play for India despite piling up 11,167 first-class runs in a two-decade career. Yet, he is grateful for the opportunity to represent the country, albeit in a different capacity.

“When this coaching opportunity came, I finally held that India jersey. I laid it on the bed and called my wife, dad and mom. It was emotional,” he said.

Having coached Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team and the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he learnt he needed a different method for the women’s team.

“In two years in this job, I realised this team absorbs every word. So, I choose my words very carefully. Before the final, my mind was crowded with thoughts... imagine what the players were going through,” he said.

“The most important thing was to bring them back to the present. With 50,000 fans in the stadium and millions watching, you need to stay in a bubble. If they played to their potential, I knew we’d be fine.”

The World Cup victory is expected to transform the players’ lives, but for Muzumdar too, it has been life-changing.

“Sport has been a school of life. Every day the scoreboard changes, the applause fades but if you impact people, that stays. That’s what I’ve tried to do these last two years,” he said.

When Sharma was named player of the series, her first thoughts were on the need for more matches. Even as she attends back-to-back events in the afterglow of a memorable campaign, her message remains consistent.

“Earlier, the number of matches was very few. Now things are better. We get the opportunities and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also supporting women’s cricket,” she said. “There’s still a lot of talent that is hidden. With more domestic matches, they will come to the fore.”

Her dream of wearing the India jersey has been fulfilled, but Sharma acknowledges that while skill matters, support is crucial. She found that in her family and encourages others to do the same.

“I tell all girls – dream big. One day it will take you to your goal,” she said. “Support your daughters. Along with talent, support is essential. You can see now that there indeed is a future in sports.”