'Theatrics, protests' by AAP in Solicitor General's remarks in Supreme Court

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led a march against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in the national capital over what he called against interference in the functioning of the AAP government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Tuesday referred to the "protests and theatrics" by the ruling party in the Supreme Court. “Certain events are happening, including some protests. If the court likes to know facts, we are ready to submit," he said and further underlined: "Protest and theatrics cannot have any place in submissions before a constitution bench. But for some days, newspaper articles are coming. I do not wish to reduce the debate to such levels.”

The top court, meanwhile, refused to be drawn into this submission and said, “This is a constitution bench. It is a question of constitutional interpretation that we have to decide.” Mehta added that Delhi being the Capital, “whatever happens here is seen by the world and it becomes embarrassing.”

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi - representing the Delhi government - said: “I am desisting from saying anything.” The Court was hearing a petition filed by Delhi government challenging a May 2015 notification by which control over public services was kept with Centre and Delhi government had no control over posting and transfer of officers posted in the Capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stepped up its attacks on the Delhi Lieutenant Governor in the past few days. On Monday, the party led a huge demonstration - attended by Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia - against LG Saxena as the leaders marched to his office . The Delhi Chief Minister said that the government was not being allowed to send school teachers to Finland for training. Last week, Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, had also raised the issue, saying that the LG had sought a cost-benefit analysis on the matter.

The LG's office, meanwhile, has clarified that it has not blocked the proposal.

This is one of the many issues which have triggered sparring between the Delhi government and the LG.