There must be big reason behind his decision: Sanjay Raut on Eknath Khadse quitting BJP

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:07 IST

A day after Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse announced that he would be quitting the BJP to join NCP — a coalition partner of Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government — Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sympathised with him and said there must be compelling reason behind his decision.

68-year-old Khadse has been with the BJP since 1987.

“If in this phase of his life, Eknath Khadse is quitting BJP with tears in his eyes after serving the party for 40 years and now joining NCP, then there must be a big reason behind his decision. Unki kundli jamm gai hogi (His future must have been bleak in the party),” Raut said.

Khadse has blamed former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for “destroying his life”. “Devendra Fadnavis destroyed my life. I spent four years in mental tension. I repeatedly said in my speeches that you are forcing me out of the party. I feel sad about quitting the BJP but I had no choice. There were attempts to frame me on false charges of rape,” Khadse said.

Khadse will be joining Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday.

In June 2016, Khadse had resigned as revenue minister and from other 11 departments after he faced corruption charges. He represented Muktainagar constituency in Jalgaon district in the legislative assembly several times.

Claiming that he has no animosity towards the party and any other leader, Khadse said his only Fadnavis was responsible for his decision.

“I have no grievances against any other leader from national or state leadership. I am upset with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who made the police fabricate false cases against me. One case of outraging the modesty of a woman was registered against me on the orders from Fadnavis who was then CM and home minister. Similarly, corruption cases in Bhosri land deal and cases by anti-corruption bureau were registered against me, though nothing came out of them. I urged my party leadership and Fadnavis on various platforms to give me reasons for the punishment, but I never got a reply,” he said.