‘There should be proper understanding’: MEA on US report on human rights

Calling out the US state department’s report on human rights, the ministry of external affairs on Friday said that there must be a proper understanding of the development in India. The ministry refused to side with it.

“This is clearly an internal exercise of the US government. We are not a party to it. There should be a proper understanding of developments in India,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bagchi was referring to the report released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday that had a long list of significant human rights issues in India. It referred to “unlawful and arbitrary killings” by police; torture by some police and prison officials; “arbitrary” arrests and detentions; “harsh and life-threatening” prison conditions; political prisoners or detainees in certain states.

The US report also mentions “restrictions on freedom of expression and the press, including violence, threats of violence, or unjustified arrests or prosecutions against journalists, use of criminal libel laws to prosecute social media speech, censorship, and site blocking”.

When asked about the climate summit called by US president Joe Biden, the MEA spokesperson said, “Biden invited PM Modi to attend the climate summit to be held virtually on 22-23 April. PM Modi welcomed his initiative and accepted the invitation,” according to ANI.

Bagchi also addressed the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country Myanmar and asserted that India condemns any use of violence and believes the rule of law should prevail. “We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. We've urged the release of political prisoners and supported any attempts at resolving the current situation including through efforts of ASEAN,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On border crossings from Myanmar, the foreign ministry spokesperson said, “we are dealing with it as per our laws and humanitarian considerations.”

Amid restrictions to ensure there are enough shots to keep up with the domestic demand, Bagchi clarified that India has not imposed any ban on the export of Covid-19 vaccines, adding, jabs have so far been supplied to more than 80 countries across the world.

