These states won’t start Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccination drive from today

Several state governments have said they won't be able to start the Phase 3 vaccination drive from Saturday because they do not have sufficient vaccine doses. This phase of vaccination drive is for people between the age group of 18-45 years.

The Union health ministry on Thursday said more than 10 million vaccine doses are still available with states and they will receive 2 million more doses in the next few days. The ministry further said that the Centre has so far provided nearly 161.6 million vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost.

States like Maharashtra and Gujarat have announced to begin the vaccination drive from Saturday. Gujarat will have undertake the drive in 10 districts.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the state has 0.3 million doses but will begin the vaccination for 18+ from Saturday. "Today we have received 0.3 million vaccine doses. From tomorrow, we will start vaccination for adults above the age of 18 years with whatever vaccine supply that is made available to us," he added.

Here's a list of states that are not going for Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccination drive from Saturday:

Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked the people between the age group of 18 and 44 not to queue up outside Covid-19 vaccination centres from May 1, adding the national capital hasn’t yet received doses. He said around 0.3 million doses of Covishield are expected by May 3.

Kejriwal said his government has placed orders for 6.7 million doses each of Covishield and Covaxin which will be delivered over three months. “We aim to vaccinate everyone in the next three months if a sufficient quantity of vaccines is supplied by the companies,” he added.

Karnataka: Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar has said the state has no vaccine stock to start the drive on Saturday. "Karnataka has placed an order for more than 10 million doses. But they are not prepared to start delivery from tomorrow as scheduled. We are requesting people in the age group of 18-45 years to refrain from going to hospitals thinking they will be vaccinated," he said.

Goa: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has said the state will start inoculation of those in the age group of 18-45 years against Covid-19 "as and when" vaccine doses are available. He said the Goa government has placed an order of 0.5 milli doses with the Serum Institute of India for the Covishield vaccine. "Vaccination for the 18-45 age group will progress as and when we receive the doses," Sawant added.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18-45 years will not start on May 1 as the vaccine manufacturers aren't in a position to supply enough vaccine doses to the state.

"On contacting the manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin, we learnt they are unable to give us doses for those above 18 years of age on May 1. The drive covering the young people won't start on May 1," Chouhan said.

West Bengal: The West Bengal government has said that the vaccination drive for those between 18 to 45 years of age will begin as and when the state receives the vaccine doses. "Vaccination of those above 45 years will continue," the state government said in an order.

Punjab: Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has said the vaccination drive for the 18 plus category in the state may get delayed as there are not enough doses of Covid-19 vaccine. "We are not getting adequate doses of vaccines. That is why we are facing problems. We have staff and required infrastructure for vaccination,” Sidhu said.

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that those between the ages of 18 and 45 will have to wait until September to get a shot. “It will take four months to complete the vaccination for people aged 18 to 45, which means they will be vaccinated not before January end next year,” Jagan said in a statement.

Jharkhand: Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta has said that the state will not begin inoculating people between the age group of 18-45 years on May 1, owing to the delay in getting doses from manufacturers.

“Both the companies told us that the Centre has placed advanced orders for 120 million doses already. Due to the sheer volume of the Centre’s orders, they will not be able to supply us the doses before May 15,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh’s health minister Jai Prata Singh has said the state does not have any stocks of vaccine doses available. He said, “Global tender has been issued for the vaccine but there is no response yet. Orders of 5 million doses have been made to each of the two vaccine manufacturers, but we have not received anything yet. The current stock of vaccines is only available for the 45+ group, which is for the second dose," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has said the third phase of the inoculation drive will not begin from May 1 in the Union Territory.

“While the registration for vaccination of eligible persons in the age group 18-45 has been opened on CoWIN platform, the actual vaccination will not begin from May 1. It will begin from a date to be announced later once the vaccine supply is established," the Department of Information and Public Relations said on Twitter.