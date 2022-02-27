These US visa applicants in India are exempt from in-person interview. Details here

The United States has done away with the requirement of the in-person interview for many visa applicants in India through December 31 this year, a senior American diplomat has reportedly told Indian community leaders.

These applicants eligible for the waiver are students (F, M, and academic J visas), workers (H-1, H-2, H-3, and individual L visas), Culture and extraordinary ability (O, P, and Q visas).

“This is much-needed support to visa applicants. This would be very helpful to our friends and immediate family members and remove a lot of their concerns and remove inconveniences,” Ajay Jain Bhutoria, South Asian Community Leader and US President Joe Biden's Advisor for Asian Americans, said after his meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South Central Asia, Donal Lu, as reported by PTI.

To be eligible for the expanded interview waiver programme, the news agency reported, applicants must have previously been issued any category of US visa; have never been refused a US visa and have no indication of ineligibility or potential visa ineligibility.

To identify such applicants, the US embassy will release more that 20,000 additional waiver (dropbox) appointments for Spring 2022 in New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai, the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON