‘They are completely exposed’: Delhi Congress chief slams AAP after Kejriwal resigns

Delhi Congress Chief Devendra Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi Chief Minister. Yadav stated that Kejriwal's resignation was not a voluntary decision, but rather a forced one due to the court's restrictions. Arvind Kejriwal with Atishi during an event in Delhi. (PTI file photo)

He emphasized that if Kejriwal had truly resigned on moral grounds, he would have done so long ago.

Congress Delhi Chief Devendra Yadav on Tuesday said that Arvind Kejriwal was forced to resign from the CM post when the court has restricted him, saying "AAP are completely exposed."

"They (AAP) are now completely exposed in front of the people. If he (Arvind Kejriwal) had resigned on moral grounds, he would have done it long ago. Now, when the court has restricted him, he is forced to resign. Despite all of this, today he is saying that people will decide. The people can be emotional. But whether you are guilty or not, will be decided by court," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, on the new CM designate Atishi, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said, "Proposing Atishi's name as the new CM of Delhi is a very good step and we welcome this. Atishi will take forward the works of Arvind Kejriwal. He will go among the people and the public will decide whether to make him CM or not."

Punjab Minister Harpal Sigh Cheema said that BJP tried to malign the image of Kejriwal.

"Today Arvind Kejriwal has failed all the conspiracies of the BJP which they made against him. BJP tried to malign the image of Kejriwal but they were not able to do so. Arvind Kejriwal has decided to go between the public and this is a very good step," Cheema said.

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal resigned as Delhi CM and Atishi staked claim to form new government.

Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Talking to reporters, AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said that Kejriwal had stated after getting bail in the Delhi excise case that he will take the post of Chief Minister only after he gets a renewed mandate from the people of Delhi in the assembly poll.

"Accordingly, he gave his resignation. AAP MLAs met in the morning and elected Atishi as their leader. We have conveyed this to the LG. Atishi has staked claim to form the government. We have requested that the date of swearing is decided at the earliest so that works related to the two crore residents of Delhi are taken forward," he said.

Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail in the national capital on September 13 after the apex court granted him bail the Delhi excise policy case.

The apex court also imposed certain conditions for Kejriwal's release, including that he must refrain from making public comments about the case and must attend all hearings before the trial court unless exempt.