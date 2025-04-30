‘They should remember…’: Rahul Gandhi wants action against Pahalgam attackers

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the terrorists who perpetrated the Pahalgam attack have to pay for their deeds, adding that the whole opposition stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his actions against them. Congress Party Leader of Opposition(Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, during the press conference at AICC Office, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Gandhi informed that he had met the family of one of the victims, Shubham Dwivedi, in Kanpur on Wednesday itself. He said that whoever was behind the attack needs to pay a proper price for it, so they remember that they can't do this to India.

“I went to Kanpur today and met the Pahalgam terror attack victim’s family. Their son was killed in a cold-blooded manner, without mercy. I don't want to comment on how it happened. I just want to say that whoever did it, wherever they are, they have to pay for this. And they have to pay for it properly, not in some half-hearted way. They should remember that they can't do this with India,” Rahul Gandhi said in the press conference.

The Rae Bareilly MP also said that the opposition stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government and urged him to take action against the terrorists.

“We have given a clear line in the meeting between the government and the opposition that what happened was not acceptable. The whole opposition supports the government 100%. Narendra Modi has to take action. The whole opposition is standing with him,” he added.

Centre gives full operational freedom to the armed forces for the Pahalgam attack response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a top security meeting in Delhi where he reaffirmed India’s resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

The PM also underlined that the armed forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, officials aware of the matter said.