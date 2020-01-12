e-paper
Home / India News / Think about ‘our plural secular society’: Former SC Judge appeals amid anti-CAA protests

Think about ‘our plural secular society’: Former SC Judge appeals amid anti-CAA protests

The statement released on Sunday exhorts the citizens to “resolve to fulfil our Constitutional goals envisaged by Dr. Ambedkar and our forefathers as summed up in the Preamble”

india Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar and seven other eminent personalities have released a statement.
Former Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar and seven other eminent personalities have released a statement.(PTI Photo)
         

Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice J Chelameswar, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi and Lt General (R) Harcharanjit Singh Panag and five other prominent personalities have made a joint appeal to citizens “to reflect on our current concerns, particularly about our plural secular society” in a statement released to celebrate 70-years of working of the Constitution.

The statement released on Sunday exhorts the citizens to “resolve to fulfil our Constitutional goals envisaged by Dr. Ambedkar and our forefathers as summed up in the Preamble”.

Justice J Chelameswar was one of the three Supreme Court judges who held an unprecedented press conference in January, 2018, to voice disagreements with the working of the then CJI Dipak Misra. His co-signatory, SY Quraishi is also a critic of the Modi government, who had recently hit out at the government’s move to introduce electoral bonds.

The statement says, time is right to “introspect” whether “TRUTH and NON VIOLENCE- the two values held very dear to the heart of the father of the nation, continue to inform our actions in the public sphere.”

The timing of the current statement is likely to draw attention as it comes amid violent protests and a fierce debate over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). The opposition has accused the government of a conspiracy against the Muslims through the legislation, while the government has stoutly defended the legislation, calling the opposition campaign, a lie.

The statement is also signed by famous filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, actor Sharmila Tagore, former member of the planning commission Syeda Hameed, renowned musician TM Krishna and former UGC chairman Sukhdeo Thorat.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan was booked for sedition last year on the orders of a Bihar Court for writing an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with 48 other artists, expressing concern over incidents of mob lynching.

The statement goes on to ask: “Is the Constitution a mere administrative manual which enables elected governments to claim legitimacy for abuse of power, and allows the citizens to convert liberty into license disregarding rights of others?”

January 26 this year will mark the 70th anniversary of the Constitution of India coming into effect. The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 and came into effect on 26 January 1950.

