Third Covid wave may hit Maharashtra by July-Aug, warns Uddhav

Even as the second wave is yet to recede, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav said on Thursday that there is likely to be a third wave by July and August. Citing epidemiologists, Thackeray asked the state administration to be prepared for the third wave by ramping up the infrastructure, saying he didn’t want to see a repeat of the current situation.

Thackeray was heading a meeting of divisional commissioners and district collectors to take stock of the Covid situation. State health minister Rajesh Tope said, “We will have to become self-sufficient, especially in oxygen supply. The CM said there should be no reason for shortage of oxygen supply then.”

The prediction regarding the third wave is based on advice given by the members of the state task force on the basis of the study of patterns of Covid waves in various countries. According to experts, a drop in daily cases is likely to start by May-end, but by July-end or the first week of August, cases will start rising again which will be the third wave in the state, said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 66,159 daily infections pushing the total count to 4,539,553. The tally of active cases reduced to 670,301 as 68,537 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The state also saw 771 deaths, taking the toll to 67,985. Pune recorded 130 deaths, the highest number of fatalities across the state, with 94 fatalities in the city and the rest in rural areas.