‘This is my school’: MP teacher suspended for showing up ‘drunk’ on duty | Video

A female teacher working at a government primary school in Singhana village of Madhya Pradesh's Manawar (Dhar district) was suspended on Wednesday after a video emerged showing her arriving at school allegedly under the influence of alcohol and behaving inappropriately with other staff members and labourers. The teacher, Kavita Kawche, was caught on camera speaking incoherently, issuing threats, and causing disruption within the school premises.(X)

According to a report by The Times of India, the teacher, Kavita Kawche, was caught on camera speaking incoherently, issuing threats, and causing disruption within the school premises.

The official suspension order, quoted in the report, released by the Dhar District Collector’s Tribal Welfare Department, stated that the incident took place on June 23.

Responsible for teaching around 150 students from Classes 1 to 5, Kawche had received several warnings from colleagues in the past. Staff claim that her continued misconduct has had a negative effect on the students’ academic environment.

Here's what happened

Kawche was reportedly intoxicated when she came to school, where she used abusive language and behaved inappropriately with labourers working on school repairs.

Staff members, including acting principal Juwan Singh Baghel and headmistress Mamta Rathore, verified the incident and noted that similar conduct had been witnessed before. In a report filed by Block Resource Coordinator Kishore Kumar Bageshwar, both staff and students informed authorities that such episodes had taken place multiple times in the past.

‘This is my school…Don’t act smart’

A viral video shows Kavita Kawche slurring and saying, "This is my school. Don’t act smart in front of me," while folding her hands during a confrontation.

NS Barkade, assistant commissioner of the tribal welfare department, was quoted in the report as saying, “We came to know about the matter when videos of the teacher began circulating widely on social media. Following this, officials from the Education Department, including the Block Resource Coordinator, were sent to the school for an inquiry. It was found that she was intoxicated and misbehaving with both the laborers working on school repairs and the staff.”

He added, “Similar incidents have occurred in the past as well, but at the time, she apologised and the matter was set aside. In this case, a departmental inquiry will be conducted to determine the further course of action against the teacher.”

Kawche has been suspended in accordance with the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1965, and the Classification, Control, and Appeal Rules, 1966, citing negligence and inappropriate behaviour.

During the suspension period, she has been reassigned to the Block Education Office in Gandhwani, and will receive a subsistence allowance as per regulations.