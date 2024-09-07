‘This is not cinema’, ‘Verify facts’: TMC's Kunal Ghosh vs actor-MP Dev social media war erupts

A war of words has erupted between Trinamool Congress leaders Deepak Adhikari, also known as Dev, and Kunal Ghosh over the inauguration of a dialysis and scan machine facilities at a state hospital.



On Facebook and X posts, Ghosh posted a picture of a plaque displaying Adhikari's name as having inaugurated the facilities on September 4. It was juxtaposed with another plaque showing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's name and the photo indicating she had unveiled the facilities on March 11 this year.



On Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), Ghosh posted,"Although Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the dialysis unit on March 12, it has now been inaugurated a second time by our MP Dev. This has surprised the local people. Can such things be done for being a superstar in films? You seem to be not just a reel hero but a real hero!" TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh (left) and Deepak Adhikari alias Dev.

Ghosh's post evoked a rebuttal from Dev. The actor-MP said,"Didi (Mamata Banerjee) had made a virtual announcement about setting up the facilities at Ghatal Hospital on March 11. However, once the machines arrived last week, I inaugurated them in person as requested by the hospital authorities. The fact remains that neither the Chief Minister nor the MP will benefit from these facilities—the common man will."

The three-time Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Ghatal urged his colleague to “verify facts before commenting on social media.”



‘This is not cinema’: Kunal Ghosh

Ghosh responded to the remark, saying,"It is clear from the pictures that an inauguration cannot occur twice with two different inaugurators. This is not cinema. While we, the foot soldiers, are combating toxicity and attacks, you are associating with those badmouthing the government under the guise of professional relations and courtesy."



While referring to the ongoing protests against the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dev urged Ghosh “not to worsen the situation with his comments”.

The social media showdown continued with Kunal Ghosh referring to Dev's recent attendance at a Bengali film industry gathering in Tollygunge, which included actor-turned-BJP leader Roopa Ganguly among others.



(With PTI inputs)