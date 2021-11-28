‘This is the end’: Munawar Faruqui cancels show after Bengaluru Police deny permission

A show by comedian Munawar Faruqui, scheduled to be held on Sunday in Bengaluru, was cancelled after alleged threats by right-wing groups in the city. The comedian took to Twitter and posted, “Aaj Bangalore show cancel ho gaya (Under the Threat of venue vandalism) We sold 600+ tickets”.

Faruqui’s show was scheduled to be held on Sunday evening at Good Shepherd auditorium for the second time in two months. The comedian added that this was the 12th show of his that has been cancelled due to similar threats across the country.

Faruqui said that his team had also reached out to late Kannada cinema actor Puneeth Rajkumar for the show the proceeds of which would be used for charity.

“We agreed to not sell the show in the name of charity as suggested by the noble organisation,” Faruqui said.

According to the venue operators, the police issued a letter on Saturday asking them not to go ahead with the show as the person (Faruqui) would speak “against communities” and would be vulnerable to vandalism by several groups.

“It is learned that Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure as he had made controversial statements. Many states have been banned his comedy shows,” according to a letter from the Ashok Nagar Police Station, dated November 27.

The show “could create chaos and could disturb the public peace and harmony which may further lead to Law & order problems,” the letter stated. The police suggested that the operators of the Good Shepherd auditorium cancel the show.

“When sentiments are hurt, it is natural that there are actions and reactions. Even the youth should keep in mind these sentiments and act accordingly. This is a societal question. Society needs morality. Can we live without morality? No, we cannot. Relationships and peace are maintained by this morality,” Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on October 13. His justification of moral policing sparked off protests across the state.

Faruqui said that he was put in jail for a joke he never cracked and the show in Bengaluru had nothing “problematic” in it. “This is unfair,” he posted.

“I think this is The End,” he said, hinting at quitting.