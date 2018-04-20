This Karnataka couple’s wedding invites look like voter IDs. Here’s why

Karnataka holds assembly elections on May 12, and a couple is using their wedding to invite people to vote. Literally.

Siddappa Doddachikkannanavar, an activist and an Indian Railways employee , and Jyothi, a BCom graduate, are set to tie the knot on April 27.

Their wedding card flaunts the national emblem and says ‘SJMRG27042018’ - a combination of the wedding date and the initials of Jyothi, who is from Ranebennur, and Doddachikkannanavar, who hails from Hangal, according to a report in the Bangalore Mirror.

The couple printed around 1,200 cards with messages highlighting the importance of voting and blood donation. The second page of the card details the wedding venue and names of family members with their contact details. A message that reads, “Your vote is valuable” finds a prominent place.

The invite also emphasises on the importance of “exercising the franchise with clear conscience”.

Doddachikkannanavar gave the wedding invitation to Haveri deputy commissioner Dr Venkatesh and superintendent of police Dr K Parashurama.

“We have been working towards promoting Kannada language in Goa. Being the state president of Kannada Srujanasheela Balaga, we do visit Kannada schools and distribute Kannada books. I also enjoy writing limericks. I wanted to do something unique for my wedding to promote Kannada,” Bangalore Mirror quotes Doddachikkannanavar as saying. “When I discussed the same with my friend Karibasappa Gondi, a constable, he suggested that we should do something to encourage voting keeping in mind the Assembly elections.”

The couple took the district collector for permission to print their wedding cards,according to EenaduIndia.