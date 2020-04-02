This photoshopped image of a HT report on J&K’s new domicile law is a fake

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:15 IST

A fake screenshot of a Hindustan Times news report on the Centre’s new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir is being circulated on social media.

The miscreant had superimposed provocative text on the headline and the content of the news report to create the fake news. This is the link to the news report by HT.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted about the fake screenshot, pointing that it was being circulated in Kashmir.

“There is a screen shot, purportedly of today’s @htTweets, doing the rounds in Kashmir at the moment. The poor English used in the “article” should be enough of an indicator that this is a badly made photoshop job by some IT cell somewhere. #FakeNewsAlert,” Abdullah tweeted.

Fake news has been a challenge to counter in Kashmir and the rest of the country.