e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / This photoshopped image of a HT report on J&K’s new domicile law is a fake

This photoshopped image of a HT report on J&K’s new domicile law is a fake

Fake news alert: A fake screenshot of a HT report has been circulating in social media

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A digitally-altered image has been circulating in social media groups that changed the text of a HT news report on new domicile law in Jammu and Kashmir
A digitally-altered image has been circulating in social media groups that changed the text of a HT news report on new domicile law in Jammu and Kashmir
         

A fake screenshot of a Hindustan Times news report on the Centre’s new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir is being circulated on social media.

The miscreant had superimposed provocative text on the headline and the content of the news report to create the fake news. This is the link to the news report by HT.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted about the fake screenshot, pointing that it was being circulated in Kashmir.

“There is a screen shot, purportedly of today’s @htTweets, doing the rounds in Kashmir at the moment. The poor English used in the “article” should be enough of an indicator that this is a badly made photoshop job by some IT cell somewhere. #FakeNewsAlert,” Abdullah tweeted.

 

Fake news has been a challenge to counter in Kashmir and the rest of the country.

tags
top news
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
Covid-19: Locals pelt stones at healthcare workers in Indore
Covid-19: Locals pelt stones at healthcare workers in Indore
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news