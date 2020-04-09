‘This too shall pass’: Naveen Patnaik extends Odisha lockdown till April 30

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:49 IST

Odisha became the first State to extend the lockdown till April 30 as chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday underlined that it was more important to protect lives.

The CM added that schools and educational institutions in the state will remain closed till June 17 and requested the Centre not to start train and air services to the state till April 30.

“Coronavirus is the biggest threat that the human race has faced in more than a century. In a powerful nation like the US, the corona cases have jumped from 3,000 to 4 lakh. Starting from the 9/11 attack to several other wars, where the US people and soldiers were killed, more people have died of coronavirus. But still lockdown could not be implemented entirely in the US,” said the CM.

“Life will not be the same ever. All of us must understand this and face it boldly together. With our sacrifice and with the blessing of Lord Jagannath, this too shall pass.”

The first Covid-19 case in the state was reported on March 15. Since then, the number in the state has touched 44 cases and one death.

Patnaik thanked people for their cooperation and said facing the situation is the only way forward.

The CM said his government has requested the neighbouring States to take good care of Odia migrant workers stranded in their States due to lockdown.

The chief minister said Odisha is taking steps to do at least 1 lakh rapid testing. From April 12, Odisha would test 1,000 samples a day at four testing centres. Capital Bhubaneswar has emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot with 35 of the 44 cases being reported from there. The government has announced five containment zones in the city to stop the spread of the virus. However, in the absence of testing samples from the districts, officials are not sure if the disease has spread to other places.

The government however made it clear that farmers in the state will be allowed to undertake farming operations for the Rabi season and also prepare for the Kharif season despite lockdown. However, they will have to ensure social distancing while they work on the fields,” the agriculture department said.

The government also said that marketing and transportation of agricultural inputs, agricultural and horticultural products to markets both intra and inter-state are permitted without any restrictions by retailers and transporters. “Seeds, fertilizers, and pesticide outlets, seed processing units in both government and private sectors may be operated, without restrictions. Agro machinery movement/custom hiring centres and operation needs are allowed for all agricultural operations,” the agriculture department said.

Finance department officials said the extended lockdown may adversely impact the State economy with revenue collection dipping below normal. Till April 7, the State managed to collect Rs 109 crore with contributions from the mining sector. “Just about 5 per cent of the GST E-way bill has been used. There has been almost no vehicle registration or land registration due to closure of the offices of transport department and land revenue department,” said a senior official.

Odisha has demanded that the Centre should immediately release funds to the states under the various centrally sponsored schemes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Under MGNREGA, the state government is expected to get Rs 551 crore under labour component and Rs 251 crore under material component from the Centre.