Thomas Chandy, Congress leader and former Kerala minister, dies at 72

india

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 16:52 IST

Former Kerala minister and NCP state president Thomas Chandy, MLA, passed away here on Friday, NCP sources said here.

He was 72 and is survived by his wife and three children.

Chandy, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer for quite some time, died at his home here on Friday afternoon, they said.

The businessman-turned politician represents Kuttanad constituency in Alappuzha district in the state Assembly.

Chandy was forced to quit as Kerala Transport Minister from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in November 2017 after facing encroachment allegations.

He resigned after the Kerala High Court dismissed his petition, challenging a report of the Alappuzha District Collector on alleged encroachments by a company in which he has a stake.