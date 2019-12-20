e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / India News / Thomas Chandy, Congress leader and former Kerala minister, dies at 72

Thomas Chandy, Congress leader and former Kerala minister, dies at 72

Chandy, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer for quite some time, died at his home here on Friday afternoon.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 16:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kochi
Thomas Chandy. (HT photo)
Thomas Chandy. (HT photo)
         

Former Kerala minister and NCP state president Thomas Chandy, MLA, passed away here on Friday, NCP sources said here.

He was 72 and is survived by his wife and three children.

Chandy, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer for quite some time, died at his home here on Friday afternoon, they said.

The businessman-turned politician represents Kuttanad constituency in Alappuzha district in the state Assembly.

Chandy was forced to quit as Kerala Transport Minister from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in November 2017 after facing encroachment allegations.

He resigned after the Kerala High Court dismissed his petition, challenging a report of the Alappuzha District Collector on alleged encroachments by a company in which he has a stake.

tags
top news
Violence over citizenship law in many UP cities, 5 injured in Kanpur firing
Violence over citizenship law in many UP cities, 5 injured in Kanpur firing
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Minister S Jaishankar explains why he cancelled meeting with US lawmakers
Minister S Jaishankar explains why he cancelled meeting with US lawmakers
Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from April 2020
Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from April 2020
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsPrashant KishorAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsRajinikanthDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAA

don't miss

latest news

india news