Those backing Hamas are supporting terrorism: Himanta Sarma's stern message

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said those backing Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas in the war against Israel are actually supporting terrorism. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

Talking to reporters after visiting the Vindhyavasini temple at Vindhyachal in this Uttar Pradesh district, Sarma said, "No one should support Hamas."

"Supporting Hamas is supporting terrorism. Those who are standing to march in its support should be dealt with strictly," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reached the Ashtabhuja guesthouse here earlier in the day. Union minister Anupriya Patel and city MLA Ratnakar Mishra welcomed him.

Armed Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented attack on Israel by land, air and sea on October 7.

Since then, the attack has killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, while the Israeli counter-airstrikes have killed at least 1,900 people in Gaza.