Those who looted people are behind bars, says PM in Ranchi

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said his government had intensified its crusade against corruption and started sending those who had looted people behind the bars.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, I had promised to the people to give “Kamdaar (workaholic) and “Damdaar” (robust) government, which will function even with greater pace than the previous dispensations. The functioning of the first 100 days of my government was just a trailer. Picture abhi baki hai (film is yet to come),” Modi said addressing agathering.

“We have made triple-talaq a criminal offence, laws related to terrorism have been further strengthened, Ladhakh has been granted status of union territory...We had promised those who had looted the people would be sent to their right place (jail). We are working on this expeditiously and some have already landed in jail.”

“...People who were thinking themselves above the law are now making rounds of the court. It’s the beginning. Five years are still remaining and many promises are to be fulfilled,” the PM said.

