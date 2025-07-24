Those who misuse democratic freedoms must be held accountable: PM Modi on terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a warning against those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy, saying "there is no place for a double standard in the fight against terrorism." Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the India-UK free trade agreement.

“Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself, must be held to account,” PM Modi said while condemning terror during his address in London after India and the UK inked a free trade agreement (FTA).

PM Modi, who is on a visit to London, signed the FTA with UK premier Keir Starmer and said it is a historic day in India-UK relations.

Prime Minister Modi thanked his British counterpart for strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and said there is no place for double standards in the fight against terror.

“We thank the PM and his government for strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. We are united in the belief that there is no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism. We also agree that the forces which espouse extremist ideologies should not be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms. Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself must be held to account,” PM Modi said.

Speaking on the free trade deal with UK, the prime minister said, “This Agreement is not just an economic agreement but also the plan for a shared prosperity. On one side, Indian textile, footwear, gems and jewellery, seafood and engineering goods will get better market access in the UK. New opportunities will emerge in the UK market for India's agricultural produce and processed food industry.”

PM Modi said that the India-UK bilateral deal will benefit Indian youth, farmers, fishermen and the MSME sector. Meanwhile, seveal products made in UK, including medical devices will be available at reasonable and affordable prices, he said.

Under the FTA with the UK, India's exports of generic medicines and medical devices, such as X-ray systems and surgical instruments, will get a major boost.